Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Down 3.3%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 43,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,276,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RXT

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $550.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 667,329 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $531,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.