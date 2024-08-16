R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 20,000 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $6,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,823,898.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $336,119.88.
- On Thursday, August 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02.
UFP Technologies Stock Performance
UFPT stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.74. 33,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,561. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $335.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
