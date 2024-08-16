QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Price Target Cut to $13.00

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QUIK opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. QuickLogic has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $128.95 million, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). QuickLogic had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in QuickLogic by 83.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in QuickLogic by 118.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QuickLogic by 142.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 29.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.