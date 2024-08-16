QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 1,315,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,246,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,262,308 shares of company stock worth $7,391,080. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.