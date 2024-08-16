Quantum Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011460 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,996.41 or 1.00138536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

