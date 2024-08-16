QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.63.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.04. 948,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,365,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

