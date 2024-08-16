QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 35,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,030. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.