QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 35,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,030. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.79.
QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is -95.86%.
About QBE Insurance Group
QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QBE Insurance Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.