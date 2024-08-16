Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

HBM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.