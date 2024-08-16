Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Reduced by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.25. 364,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 12.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of APA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.