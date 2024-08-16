Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.2 %

USPH stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,221. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $113.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

