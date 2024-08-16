Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $274.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.29. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,567,030,000 after purchasing an additional 188,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

