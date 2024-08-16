Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.23) EPS.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.90. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $443,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,614.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,478 shares of company stock worth $15,370,990 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 707,773 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

