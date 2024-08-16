Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

