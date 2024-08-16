Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Crane NXT, Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Crane NXT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CXT opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXT. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Crane NXT by 154.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

