Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for LiveOne, Inc. Issued By Litchfield Hills Research (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LiveOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for LiveOne’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million.

LiveOne Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

LVO stock remained flat at $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,608. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.