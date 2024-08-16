Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Yatra Online, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Yatra Online in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 52,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

