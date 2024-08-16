Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Purple Innovation

In other news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 51,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,039.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,730 shares in the company, valued at $504,435.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Purple Innovation Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 35,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,962. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

