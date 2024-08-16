PTC Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.85.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 110,670 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

