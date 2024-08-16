Provident Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 182,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,157,766. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $465.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

