Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.81.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 87,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,971. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

