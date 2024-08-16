Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $281.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $281.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.41.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PGR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.45. 1,688,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,034. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 52 week low of $129.31 and a 52 week high of $238.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 229.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 20.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

