Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.41.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,757. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $238.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progressive will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,319 shares of company stock worth $23,671,517. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

