PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Up 8.9%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.05. 114,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 200,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAA. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,332.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,621,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PRA Group by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,268,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

