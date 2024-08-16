Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POW. Desjardins upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.28.

POW stock opened at C$38.70 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a current ratio of 90.10 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 54.88%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

