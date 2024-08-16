PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $33.37 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00114340 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010831 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

