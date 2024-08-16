Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Update

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,855,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,852,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,639.3 days.

Poste Italiane Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PITAF remained flat at $13.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

