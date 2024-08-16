Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,855,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,852,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,639.3 days.

Poste Italiane Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PITAF remained flat at $13.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

About Poste Italiane

(Get Free Report)

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.