Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Update

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,855,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,852,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,639.3 days.
Poste Italiane Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PITAF remained flat at $13.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.
About Poste Italiane
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Poste Italiane
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.