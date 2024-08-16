Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLYM. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

