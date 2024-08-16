Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,976 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,485. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.