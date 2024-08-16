Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 1,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Pharming Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $516.19 million, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.15.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

