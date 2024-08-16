Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.82. 6,302,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

