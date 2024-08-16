Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $18.40

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $18.77. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 455,968 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,567,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 492,128 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 245,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 268.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 230,613 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth $2,163,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

