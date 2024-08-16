Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.99

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 2149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

Persimmon Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.9677 dividend. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

