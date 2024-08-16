Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PFGC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.89.

PFGC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,513 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 173,381 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 147,681 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

