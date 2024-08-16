PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $171.11 and last traded at $172.14. 1,068,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,469,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

