PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $172.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,265. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

