PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,613,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 783,355 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $11.27.

Several research analysts have commented on PFLT shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,630 shares of company stock valued at $142,920. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 263,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

