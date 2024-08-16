Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,507. The stock has a market cap of $878.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $175,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

