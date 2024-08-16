PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Posts Earnings Results

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PED traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 9,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,268. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

