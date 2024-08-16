PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

PC Connection Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,079,157.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,488,354.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 15,593.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

