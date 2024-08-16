PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
PC Connection Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CNXN stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.
PC Connection Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 15,593.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cisco Systems AI Play Gains Traction: Analysts Lead Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.