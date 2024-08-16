Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 21,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 17,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 126,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

Visa stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.81. 7,397,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average of $273.69. The company has a market cap of $486.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.