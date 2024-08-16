PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAR. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PAR opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. PAR Technology has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $15,262,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

