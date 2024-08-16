Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 3.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 20,588,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 55,406,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.27, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,748,074 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

