Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lifted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. 43,273,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,627,070. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.69, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,748,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

