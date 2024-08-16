Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $862.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

In related news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $183,643.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,499 shares of company stock worth $565,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 455.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 50.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 619,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

