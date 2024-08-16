P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 188.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 296,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PIII stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 11,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,953. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $189.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

