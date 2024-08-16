Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Nick Keher Acquires 122 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £148.84 ($190.04).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Nick Keher purchased 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($192.01).

On Tuesday, June 11th, Nick Keher purchased 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($190.14).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

LON:ONT opened at GBX 126 ($1.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248 ($3.17). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 282 ($3.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.75 ($3.53).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

