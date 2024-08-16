Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Nick Keher Acquires 122 Shares

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £148.84 ($190.04).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 11th, Nick Keher purchased 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($192.01).
  • On Tuesday, June 11th, Nick Keher purchased 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($190.14).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

LON:ONT opened at GBX 126 ($1.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248 ($3.17). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 282 ($3.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.75 ($3.53).

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.