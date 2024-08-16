Orla Mining Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 0.82. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Orla Mining by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Orla Mining by 536.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Orla Mining by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

