Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 28,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,107. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 929,000 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.46% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

