OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) vs. Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Head-To-Head Comparison

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Yara International ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.78 -$111.79 million N/A N/A Yara International ASA $15.55 billion 0.46 $48.00 million ($0.07) -201.57

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Yara International ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Yara International ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Yara International ASA 1.85% 7.58% 3.55%

Summary

Yara International ASA beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR

(Get Free Report)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers. It also offers digital solutions, such as variable rate application solutions; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted hardware; N-Tester, a handheld nitrogen measurement tool; YaraFX Insight, an agricultural API; and Atfarm, a digital toolbox for farmer. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraMila, YaraLiva, YaraVita, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraSuna, and YaraVera and brands. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.