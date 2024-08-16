Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Position Decreased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Boston Partners grew its position in Open Text by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Open Text by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Open Text by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $32.01. 764,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,636. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Open Text

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.